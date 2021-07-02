Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.20. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,997,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

