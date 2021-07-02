Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will announce sales of $15.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $17.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year sales of $101.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $124.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $371.23 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $506.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million.

LEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. 421,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,518. The Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

