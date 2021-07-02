Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Hold

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $226.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Caterpillar’s backlog was $16.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, up $2.7 billion sequentially. This bodes well for its performance in the second quarter. However, higher input costs will hurt margins in the quarter. In 2021, results are expected to improve, aided by strong demand in China and pickup in global manufacturing activity. The Construction Industries segment is expected to gain on strength in residential construction and recovery in non-residential construction in the United States, and robust construction demand in Brazil. The Resource Industries segment wil likely benefit from improving commodity prices. Savings from its restructuring actions will also boost margins. Further, a robust liquidity position, investments in expanded offerings, and services and digital initiatives are expected to drive growth.”

CAT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Shares of CAT opened at $216.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $125.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 100.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

