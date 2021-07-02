Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) to Sell

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VCRA. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.71 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $335,915.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 7,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $1,621,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 85.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 39,015 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 93.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

