Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company is benefiting from its ambitious expansion plans. Brinker remains steadfast in its goal to drive traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives including streamlining of menu innovation, advertising campaigns and kitchen system optimization. Also, focus on expansion initiatives and virtual brand is likely to benefit the company in the upcoming periods. However, coronavirus related woes persists. The company continues to anticipate some volatility ahead due to the uncertainty regarding the coronavirus pandemic and economy. This along with high debt levels remain concerns. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have moved down over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding its bottom-line growth potential.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.85.

EAT opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.61. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,834 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

