Zacks Investment Research Lowers CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $9.79 target price (up from $3.59) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.41.

CSGP opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

