Zacks Investment Research Lowers Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of CVLG opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $356.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

