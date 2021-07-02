Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $37.69 on Thursday. National Bank has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.