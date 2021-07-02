Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

REMYY opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

