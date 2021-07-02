Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Hold

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

RUSHA stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 54.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

