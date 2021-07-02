Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) to “Buy”

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.27. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.