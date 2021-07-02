Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $356.91 million and a P/E ratio of -51.08. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. As a group, analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 248,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

