Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) to Buy

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $290.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, LabCorp shares have outpaced its industry. Diagnostics revenues were significantly high on organic volume improvements in the first quarter of 2021, as a result of high demand for COVID-19 testing. Base Business recovered significantly in the quarter. Also, Covance Drug Development delivered higher sales. In the quarter under review, Drug Development benefited from broad-based demand across businesses, including COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic work. The company’s raised 2021 guidance taking into account the fast-recovering base business is encouraging. Notably, LabCorp exited the first quarter with better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers. However, the company projecting a significant sink in COVID-19 induced revenue in 2021, is a cause of concern.”

LH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.15.

NYSE LH opened at $277.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $168.26 and a one year high of $280.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.48.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

