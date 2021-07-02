Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to “Buy”

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Perion Network stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $713.26 million, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.06. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Perion Network by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

