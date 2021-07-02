Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Buy

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Aegis started coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

SEAC stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

