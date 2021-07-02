Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) to “Buy”

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

USAP stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.