Zano Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Zano has a total market cap of $21.36 million and approximately $122,004.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00006024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,103.86 or 0.99959163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00032324 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00398937 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.75 or 0.00962492 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00395938 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00052618 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,738,297 coins and its circulating supply is 10,708,797 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

