Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Zendesk worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $142.87 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.10 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,008 shares of company stock worth $27,274,369. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

