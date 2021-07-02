Zero Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Zero has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $16,243.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.00346355 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00135731 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00182938 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,187,930 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.