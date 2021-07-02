Zigcoin (ZIG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $680,269.00

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $680,269.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,574,158 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

