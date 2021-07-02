Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives $10.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get ZIX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. 246,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $402.46 million, a PE ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 278,353 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.