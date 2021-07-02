Zoracles Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $696,655.54 and approximately $82,066.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for $127.52 or 0.00383358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00126178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169737 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,235.88 or 0.99913579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

