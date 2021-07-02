Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 244.0 days.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $399.69 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $450.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

