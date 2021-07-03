-$0.01 EPS Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.14. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $5.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.36. 82,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54. Heska has a 12-month low of $86.82 and a 12-month high of $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.43.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Heska by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

