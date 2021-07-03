-$0.02 EPS Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

Shares of ALYA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

