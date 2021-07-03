$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.

Several analysts have commented on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. 260,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,461. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

