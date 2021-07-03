-$0.07 EPS Expected for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOV. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,329.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,162 in the last 90 days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Movado Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOV opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

