-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verastem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of VSTM stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 1,529,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,225. The company has a market cap of $673.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Verastem by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

