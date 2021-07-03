-$0.38 EPS Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.