-$0.38 EPS Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

