-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Aemetis reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 570%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.18. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

