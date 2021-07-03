$0.79 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.83. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 124,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,262. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

