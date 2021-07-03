-$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the lowest is ($1.09). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

GTHX opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $901.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,950. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.