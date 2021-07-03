-$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the lowest is ($1.09). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

GTHX opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $901.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,950. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

