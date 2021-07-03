$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Quanta Services posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

PWR opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

