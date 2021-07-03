$1.21 EPS Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.37. Ingevity reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 229,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Ingevity by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

