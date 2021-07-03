$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at about $20,670,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tenaris by 32.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 796,319 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tenaris by 23.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 180.6% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 561,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 361,200 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

