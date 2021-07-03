$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. APA posted sales of $752.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $8.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,797. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -357.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.93. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

