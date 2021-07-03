$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will announce $1.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Aspira Women’s Health posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year sales of $7.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspira Women’s Health.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

AWH stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,348. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,698,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.