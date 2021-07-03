$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $760.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after buying an additional 472,186 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after buying an additional 1,495,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after buying an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after buying an additional 816,853 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

