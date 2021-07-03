10,360 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $114.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.