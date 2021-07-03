11,322 Shares in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 420,437 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $5,922,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 214,861 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 233.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 592.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 142,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock worth $20,025,900. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERII. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

