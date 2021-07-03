1,150 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 171,555 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

