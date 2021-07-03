11,725 Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Bought by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

