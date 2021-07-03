1,200 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BKH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

BKH opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

