13,051 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.73. 16,595,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,253,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.