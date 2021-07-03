15,329 Shares in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Methanex by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after buying an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 74,912 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.29. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Methanex’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

