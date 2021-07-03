15,518 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 37.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of JMIA opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

