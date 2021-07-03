$156.05 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post sales of $156.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.00 million and the highest is $156.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $150.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $628.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.30 million to $630.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $662.00 million, with estimates ranging from $653.00 million to $671.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 179,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.18. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

