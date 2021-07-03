16,057 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.76. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.