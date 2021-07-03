16,309 Shares in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,748 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2,130.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,427 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,572,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 997,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

