$177.81 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce sales of $177.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.60 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $184.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $719.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $748.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $701.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.80 million to $726.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

CADE traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. 505,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,581. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $486,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,782.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $24,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 826,294 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $11,813,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 411.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 464,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.